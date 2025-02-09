Marshall Munetsi’s performance report on his debut for Wolves

Marshall Munetsi made his debut appearance for Wolves in the 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers in the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup on Sunday.

Munetsi started on the bench and came on as 66th minute substitute to replace Gonçalo Guedes.

The Warriors international, who joined the English club last in a £16m transfer from Stade de Reims, took an offensive role in the midfield and created a couple of chances.

Among the four opportunities he got, two were clear, including a header which went wide and a 1-v-1 incident in which he took long to decide and was muscled off the ball on the edge of the box.

Despite lacking precision in front of the goal, Munetsi made some recoveries and won all three duels.

Here are some of the stats in his twenty-four minute appearance: