Tawanda Chirewa made his debut for Huddersfield Town in the League One goalless draw against Reading on Saturday.

Chirewa joined Huddersfield on Monday in a deadline day loan transfer from EPL side Wolves.

The Warriors international signed a loan deal until the end of the season.

He started in Saturday’s match and featured for sixty-six minutes as a winger.

Chirewa put on a decent performance in the match and was voted Huddersfield Town Player of the Match by the fans.