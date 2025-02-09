Urikhob takes Dynamos to FIFA over unpaid signing-on fees

Harare giants Dynamos could be banned from taking part in the CAF Confederation Cup or face a transfer ban, amid revelations that their former striker Sadney Urikhob has approached FIFA over unpaid signing-on fees and winning bonuses.

Urikhob spent one season in the blue half of the capital and helped DeMbare to Chibuku Super Cup success —the ticket to the CAF Confederation Cup, before joining ambitious Premiership debutants Scottland.

Soccer24 understands that the former Simba SC striker was supposed to have been paid his signing-on fees amounting to US$9000 by DeMbare in February last year, but the Harare giants failed to do so until the player informed the Moses Maunganidze-led executive of his desire to approach FIFA over the issue.

As per procedure, Urikhob’s representatives wrote to Dynamos three times but the cash-strapped Harare giants did not respond.

Urikhob’s manager when he was still at Dynamos, Trust Nyambiya, confirmed to Soccer24 that the former Brave Warriors striker is owed his signing on fees, as well as winning bonuses.

“As far as I know, he ought to have been paid his signing on fees on February 28 last year. He approached me on November 28, after efforts to be paid hit a brick wall and he told me he was taking the issue to FIFA,” said Nyambiya.

“Right now his handlers are from Namibia and are handling the issue but all I know is, efforts to engage Dynamos over the matter were fruitless,” added Nyambiya.

Dynamos, according to a source privy to ongoings have been given a deadline to pay the player, failure to which the Harare giants risk losing their CAF Confederation Cup ticket or face a transfer ban.