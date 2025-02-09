Wicknell Chivayo pledges to clear Highlanders’ debt to former coach Baltemar Brito

Wicknell Chivayo has pledged to help Highlanders pay the outstanding amount owed to former coach Baltemar Brito and his assistant Antonio Joao Torres.

Bosso owe their two former employees a combined $26,700.

The debt has seen the club attracting sanctions from the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.

The Bulawayo giants will be unable to register any new players both locally and internationally until the debts are settled.

With the local transfer window still open, local businessman Wicknell Chivayo has to the rescue after pledging to clear the debt.

Chivayo posted on X: “I will gladly pay this outstanding debt directly to the former coach tomorrow without fail. Someone please inbox and share the banking details with exact amount due asap.”