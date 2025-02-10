Admiral Muskwe picks an injury just weeks after signing with new club

Admiral Muskwe has picked an injury just weeks after signing with new club IFK Mariehamn.

Muskwe moved to the Finish top-flight side last month after spending two weeks on trial.

After featuring in one game, the Warriors international missed weekend’s action following an injury sustained at training.

He will be out for a couple of weeks.

The injury comes after Muskwe recently recovered from another setback suffered in December.

The knock affected his contract talks with Harrogate, who decided against extending the forward’s short-term deal.