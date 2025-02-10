Wolves coach Vitor Pereira commends Marshall Munetsi’s physicality as midfielder reacts to his club debut

Wolves coach Vitor Pereira has commended Marshall Munetsi’s physicality after the midfielder made his team debut on Sunday.

Munetsi featured as a second half substitute in the 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers in the fourth round of the English FA Cup.

The Warriors vice-captain, who joined the English club last week in a £16m transfer from Stade de Reims, came on as 66th minute substitute to replace Gonçalo Guedes.

He took an offensive role in the midfield and created a couple of chances.

Commenting on the 28-year-old’s performance, Pereira said: “He’s a strong player. The three players that we brought in this window, they are strong – physically strong, and they can add a lot. They can help us a lot in this long season that we have to face.”

Munetsi also reacted to his debut, saying: “I’m so delighted, it has been a dream come true for me, representing a big club like Wolves.

“What a way to start, I think the guys had already done the most difficult job, to take the lead, and I was just there to do my small part.”

The midfielder added: “I’m 28 years now, and there’s a lot that I’ve learnt in football. I think it’s the right time for me to showcase it.

“And I’m just delighted that they [Wolves fans] were cheering me on even though I didn’t manage to score.

“You know they gave me that energy to try and keep on going. Obviously, we have some quality players, they were able to put in some good balls.”