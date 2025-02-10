Zim players based abroad round-up

Marshall Munetsi made his debut appearance for Wolves in the 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers in the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup on Sunday.

Munetsi started on the bench and came on as 66th minute substitute to replace Gonçalo Guedes.

The Warriors international, who joined the English club last in a £16m transfer from Stade de Reims, took an offensive role in the midfield and created a couple of chances.

Among the four opportunities he got, two were clear, including a header which went wide and a 1-v-1 incident in which he took long to decide and was muscled off the ball on the edge of the box.

Despite lacking precision in front of the goal, Munetsi made some recoveries and won all three duels.

Also in the English FA, Liverpool duo of Trey Nyoni and Isaac Mabaya featured in the 1-0 loss against Plymouth Argyle.

Mabaya’s appearance marked his senior debut for the Reds, it was another senior appearance for Nyoni.

Andy Rinomhota played the entire minutes as Cardiff City won 4-2 on penalties to progress to the fifth round of the tournament.

Tawanda Chirewa made his debut for Huddersfield Town in the League One goalless draw against Reading on Saturday.

The Warriors international started in the match and featured for sixty-six minutes as a winger.

Chirewa put on a decent performance in the match and was voted Huddersfield Town Player of the Match by the fans.

Reading’s Tivonge Rushesha was an unused substitute in the match.

Jordan Zemura was also not used in Udinese’s 1-1 draw against Napoli in the Serie A.

Saudi-based forward Knowledge Musona played for eighty-two minutes as his Al Okhdood team lost 2-0 to Al Ettifiq in Pro League.