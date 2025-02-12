Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia names Zim prospect Shim Mheuka as a future club star

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia has named Zimbabwean prospect Shim Mheuka as a potential star at the club.

Mheuka currently plays for Blues’ U21 side and is a regular in the team.

The 17-year-old joined the London club in 2022 from Brighton and Hove, before making his senior debut in December, after coming on as a second-half substitute in their UEFA Conference League tie against Astana.

Speaking on the Rising Ballers YouTube channel, as cited by English outlet, The Metro, Lavia discussed which of Chelsea’s young players have the potential to become future stars.

The Belgian midfielder said: “I think Tyrique George, I see Josh Acheampong.

‘You guys probably don’t know him or you might know him… Shim [Mheuka]. He is a good striker.

“Yeah, I would say these three. I’m really confident in their abilities.”

Mheuka was born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents, making him eligible to play for both England and Zimbabwe.

He is the son of Malcolm Mheuka, who played in the local top-flight for Zimbabwe Saints and Circle Cement.