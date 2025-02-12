Final Mighty Warriors squad for the Women’s Afcon Qualifiers named

The final Mighty Warriors squad for the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2026 Qualifiers has been announced.

Zimbabwe will face Angola in the first round of the qualifiers in February.

Coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda has included Australia-based forward Yolanda Kanyai, and Emmaculate Msipa and Ruvimbo Mucherera, who both plays in Israel.

Striker Rutendo Makore returns to the fold after a long absence.

Here is the Mighty Warriors Squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Vanessa Lunga, Precious Mudyiwa, Lindiwe Magwede.

DEFENDERS

Egness Tumbare, Sheila Antonio,

Purity Mugayi, Nobukhosi Ncube, Alice Moyo, Fortunate Ngocho.

MIDFIELDERS

Daisy Kaitano, Morelife Nyagumbo, Ennetty Chemhere, Natasha Ndowa, Danai Bhobho, Emmaculate Msipa, Mavis Chirandu, Shyline Dambamuromo.

STRIKERS

Christabel Katona, Rutendo Makore, Ethel Chinyerere, Yolanda Kanyai, Ruvimbo Mucherera.