Highlanders avoid transfer ban after Wicknell Chivayo intervention

Highlanders have avoided a transfer ban after businessman Wicknell Chivayo stepped in to help settle a debt owed to former coach Baltemar Brito and his assistant Antonio Joao Torres.

Bosso were hit with the sanction by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee last week after they failed to clear a balance amounting to $26,500.

Chivayo pledged to help cover the debt and the payment has now been paid, according to a statement by the club.

Highlanders posted: “Highlanders Football Club would like to extend its sincerest gratitude to Mr. Wicknell Chivayo for his generous gesture in settling the outstanding debts of our two coaches in full, as promised.

“Sir Wicknell has always been a big supporter of ithimu yezwe lonke, and since 2017, he has given the club tangible support.

“As we prepare to celebrate our 100-year milestone, Bosso is assured of his continued kindness to this great institution. Once again, we express our deepest appreciation.”