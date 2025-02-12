Kalisto Pasuwa gets new coaching job following his departure at Nyasa Big Bullets

Kalisto Pasuwa has officially been appointed as the new coaxh of the Maliwi national team on a substantive basis.

Pasuwa takes over the reins after working on interim basis to finish the Flames’ final two Afcon Qualifiers.

The Zimbabwean gaffer signed a two-year-contract until 2027.

He will oversee Malawi’s remaining 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and the 2027 Afcon Qualifiers.

The appointment comes after Pasuwa left Malawi top-flight giants Nyasa Big Bullets.

A statement by the Football Association of Malawi: “The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has today unveiled former FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Coach Kalisto Pasuwa as the new Malawi Men’s Senior National Team Head Coach.

“The Zimbabwean will be in charge of the Flames for two years.”