Andy Rinomhota named in FA Cup Team of the Week

Andy Rinomhota has been in the FA Cup Team of Week following his performance over the weekend.
Rinomhota retained his role as a right-back for Cardiff City in the penalty-shootout victory over Stoke City in the fourth round fixture.
He played the entire ninety minutes and the extra time as his side finished 3-3.
The Warriors international did not take part in the shootout as Cardiff went on to win 4-2 and progressed to the fifth round.
His overall performance gas earned him a place in the Team of the Week.
The recognition is Rinomhota’s first since switching from the midfield to the right-back position last month.
🏆 #EmiratesFACup Team of the Round pic.twitter.com/6Bv2by1Z58
— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 12, 2025