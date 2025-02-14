Liverpool coach Arne Slot breaks silence on post-match red card and chaos in Everton game

Liverpool coach Arne Slot has broken his silence on the red card he received after the final whistle of the rescheduled EPL fixture against Everton on Wednesday.

Slot received the red card after confronting referee Michael Oliver following Everton’s injury-time equaliser.

The incident also occurred during a post-match brawl that saw Liverpool’s Curtis Jones, Abdoulaye Doucoure of Everton and Slot’s assistant Sipke Hulshoff also sent off.

Slot, who wasn’t allowed to speak to the media after the match on Wednesday, finally commented on the issue, saying: “What happened was the extra time, [the] additional five times it ended up being eight [minutes], the emotions got the better of me.

“If I could do that differently, I am hoping to do it differently next time as well.”

The gaffer added: “There were many things that happened in extra-time that led me to being emotional but there is a process now which I have to respect so I won’t go into details (into what was said).

“There was a VAR check and then five minutes of extra-time ended up as eight minutes, a lot of things happened that led me to be emotional but it wouldn’t be smart to go into every incident.”

Slot is now awaiting to hear the punishment once The FA have deliberated on Oliver’s report.