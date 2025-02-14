Munetsi set for Premier League debut at Anfield

Warriors star Marshall Munetsi is set to make his Premier League debut for Wolverhampton Wanderers when they travel to Afield for a date with log leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

The Mabvuku-raised midfielder, who made a deadline day switch to Wolves from French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims, came on as a second half substitute when the Vitor Pereira-coached side beat Championship side Blackburn Rovers 2-0 in the FA Cup 4th round last Sunday.

Munetsi expressed gratitude for the manner in which his new teammates have welcomed him, saying it will help in “getting comfortable.”

“What a way to start; I think the guys had already done the most difficult job, to take the lead, and I was just there to do my small part,” he told the Wolves website.

“I think it has been very easy because everybody is very kind. Everybody is willing to help, you know, to assist me in getting comfortable,” added Munetsi. Wolves will face a Liverpool side hoping to return to winning ways after Wednesday’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby. Arne Slot’s troops have a seven-point lead over second-placed Arsenal after 24 rounds of fixtures. Wolves on the other hand are in the Premier League relegation matrix, as only two points separate them from 18th placed Leicester City.