PSL announces gate charges and KO time for the 2025 Castle Challenge Cup between Dynamos and Simba Bhora

The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the details for the 2025 Castle Challenge Cup set for Saturday 22 February.

The encounter will act as a season opener for the 2025 campaign and will be played between Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions Simba Bhora and Chibuku Super Cup winners Dynamos.

The match will take place at Rufaro Stadium in Mbare, Harare.

Kick-off time has been set at 2:30 pm CAT.

The minimum entry price is $3 for the rest of the ground.

Grand Stands ticket is costing $5, while the VIP is going for $10.

The VVIP is strictly by invitation.