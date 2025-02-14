Wolves coach backs Marshall Munetsi to score lot of goals

Wolves coach Vitor Pereira believes new signing Marshall Munetsi is capable of scoring a lot of goals for the club.

Munetsi joined Wolves on the deadline day of the January transfer window. He made his team debut last weekend after featuring as a second half substitute in the 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The midfielder took an offensive role and created a couple of good opportunities.

Among the four opportunities he got, two were clear, including a header which went wide and a 1-v-1 incident in which he took long to decide and was muscled off the ball on the edge of the box.

After showing his potential in front of the goal, Pereira believes the 28-year-old can add a new dynamic to Wolves’ midfield.

“He’s a player who is a transition midfielder, with the physicality to appear in the box to score and after a few seconds he’s in our box defending,” the head coach said, as cited by Express and Star website.

“He has this physicality that we need to be everywhere. He’s the kind of player that I appreciate a lot. He’s a midfielder that scores goals, if you look at his career he’s scored a lot of goals.

“The situation he had with the header, it’s very normal for him because when the cross comes, he will be there. That’s what I appreciated when I analysed the player.”