Botswana announce preliminary squad for 2025 Afcon

Botswana have announced their preliminary squad for the 2025 Afcon finals in Morocco.

The tournament will take place from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.

The Zebras secured the qualification after finishing second in Group C to seal their second participation at the tournament.

They will be playing Senegal, DRC and Benin in Group C at the Afcon finals.

The preliminary squad will also act as a pool for the selection of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers games.

Here is the preliminary Zebras squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Lesenya Malapela – Orapa United F.C Kabelo Maphakela – Township Rollers F.C Keletso Lekuni – Sua Flamingos F.C Victor James – Jwaneng Galaxy F.C

DEFENDERS

Thabo Leinanyane – Jwaneng Galaxy F.C Tebogo Kopelang – Jwaneng Galaxy F.C

Mosha Gaolaolwe – Township Rollers F.C Tshepang Boithatelo – Morupule Wanderers F.C Thatayone Ditlhokwe – Al-Ittihad – LIBYA Motheo Floyd Mogapi – Fleetwood Town-UK Rebaone Joseph – TAFIC F.C

Alford Velaphi-Gaborone United F.C

Motsholetsi Sekele – Township Rollers F.C

Jackson Lesole – Mochudi Centre Chiefs F.C

Shaun Philip – TAFIC F.C

Mothusi Johnson – Gaborone United F.C

Benson Mangolo – Mochudi Centre Chiefs F.C Kemoneetswe Mmangwedi-TAFIC F.C

MIDFIELDERS

Kamogelo Moloi – Orapa United (Botswana U20)

Phillip Kaku – Township Rollers (Botswana U20) Kabelo Thari – VTM F.C

Gift Moyo – Jwaneng Galaxy F.C Gilbert Baruti – Jwaneng Galaxy F.C Lebogang Ditsile – Gaborone United Karabo Phiri – Gaborone United F.C Godiraone Modingwana – BDF XI F.C Koketso Majafi – Orapa United F.C

Gofaone Mabaya – Orapa United F.C

Gape Mohutsiwa-ASO Chlef- ALGERIA

Reneilwe Wedu Batlokwa – Maldon & Tiptree F.C

Theo Shadikong – TAFIC F.C

Samuel Makgoro – Sua Flamingos F.C

Thero Bubi-Academy of Champs

ATTACKERS

Serati Semadi – Sua Flamingos F.C

Thabang Sesinyi – Jwaneng Galaxy F.C

Omaatla Kebatho – Jwaneng Galaxy F.C

Thatayaone Kgamanyane – Gaborone United F.C Eric Ookame – Orapa United F.C

Tumisang Orebonye – Al-Ittihad – LIBYA

Losika Ratshukudu – Just For Keepers

Ngwako Ramokgathadi – Sua Flamingos F.C Kgopolo Gaseme – Extension Gunners F.C Thatayaone Ramatlapeng – Township Rollers F.C Ronaldo Fortune – Mochudi Centre Chiefs Tshepo Keselebale – Security Systems F.C

Thatayaone Nkwape – TAFIC F.C

Thero Setsile – Jwaneng Galaxy F.C

Segolame Boy – Township Rollers F.C

Kabelo Seakanyeng – Maghreb Fez F.C-MOROCCO