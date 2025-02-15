Image Banner

Mandla Mpofu joins new club in Botswana

9:01 am
by Soccer24 Team

Mandla Mpofu has joined a new club in Botswana following his sacking at Sue Flamingoes in December.

Mpofu has been unveiled at top-flight club Nico United until the end of the season.

A statement by the club reads:
“Nico United Sporting Club would like to announce the appointment of Mr. Mandla Mpofu from Zimbabwe as Head Coach until the end of the Season.

“He holds CAF A License and has. previously coached local clubs such as Masitaoka FC and Sua Flamingoes FC.”

Mpofu has been been in Botswana for another stint since 2022 when he left Highlanders.

 

