Tawanda Chirewa picks second successive MOTM award at Huddersfield Town

Tawanda Chirewa has picked his second successive Man of the Match award at Huddersfield Town.

Chirewa was named Huddersfield’s best player in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Barnsley in the English League One.

The Zimbabwean international started in the match and played as a winger until the 68th minute when he was subbed off after picking a slight knock.

Chirewa was also named Huddersfield’s best player of the match last week in the goalless draw against Reading.

He made his club debut in the game, playing for an hour.