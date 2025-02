Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates defender Siyabonga Zulu has dies.

He was 31.

Zulu, who was now playing for Phezulu FC in the South African third-tier league, was involved in accident with his team.

The accident also claimed the life of his teammate Nhlanhla Masina.

Zulu won the PSL Premiership title with both Pirates (2010/11) & Sundowns (2017/18).