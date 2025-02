Bill Antonio has registered his first assist of the season for KV Mechelen.

Antonio made the assist in 1-0 win against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the Belgian Pro League.

The Warriors international started in the match and played as a winger for sixty-four minutes.

The 22-year-old also recorded two chances, that includes a tenth-minute beautiful volley, which was superbly saved by the keeper.

Antonio now has five appearances since returning from a long-term knee injury last month.