‘Expect an exciting and highly competitive 2025 Castle Lager PSL season’

Football has the power to enthrall and captivate people.

By far the world’s most beautiful game, football, anywhere on the planet, dazzles mankind and Zimbabwe is no exception.

While the actual number of people in Zimbabwe who love football cannot be said with a degree of certainty, what cannot be debated, is the connection between humans and the powerful sport.

The euphoria which ingulf Babourfieds Stadium every time old foes Highlanders and Dynamos renew their rivalry at the iconic venue, hogwashes the assumption that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League has lost its charm.

The ecstatic manner in which Highlanders fans sing along to Lovemore Majaivana’s ‘Tshilamoya’ at Emagumeni, proves three things beyond any reasonable doubt —the love Bosso supporters have for their team, Majaivana’s artistic prowess and the beauty the country’s top-flight league still has.

The way in which Rufaro Stadium erupted with green and white delight when CAPS United came back from behind to beat Dynamos 2-1 to break a five-year Harare derby jinx in October last year, speaks volume of genuine competitiveness between the two city rivals.

But there is only one problem.

The traditional giants of Zimbabwean football, Bosso, DeMbare and Makepekepe, are now playing second fiddle to individually owned and financially stable teams, some of whom were formed recently.

Shamva-based Simba Bhora, formed in 2008, are the defending league champions.

Moneybags Scottland, formed just last year, have bullied everyone during the transfer market and have by an enormous distance, the strongest squad in the league ahead of their debut campaign in the Premiership.

Warriors stars Khama Billiat, Walter Musona, Tymon Machope, the former Highlanders duo of Peter Muduhwa and Lynoth Chikuhwa are some of the players who have joined the Pedzai ‘Scott’ Sakupwanya-owned side.

All eyes will certainly be on Scottland, as neutrals are curious to see if Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges will perform to their spending level.

Simba, who lost five players as well as Ndiraya to Scottland, have replaced the former Dynamos midfielder with Joel Luphahla, while quietly doing good business in the transfer market.

They had added to their books former CAPS United captain Tonderai Mateyaunga, 2023 Soccer Star of the Year first runner-up Donald Mudadi, Never Tigere formerly with Ngezi Platinum, highly-rated forward Tinotenda Meke and former AmaZulu midfielder Butholezwe Ncube, just to mention a few.

Platinum miners Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum, who won the championship in 2022 and 2023 respectively, will also have a say in the 2025 season despite losing key players.

Ngezi lost goalkeeper Nelson Chadya to Scottland, while FC Platinum parted company with midfielders Juan Mutudza and Panashe Mutimbanyoka, who joined CAPS United and Scottland respectively.

To add to the excitement, ambitious Norton-based MWOS sneaked into the Premiership after concluding a deal with 2024 Southern Region champions ZPC Hwange.

Lloyd Mutasa’s troops finished second in the Northern Region Soccer League and have within their ranks, players with Premiership experience, in the form of highly-rated former Harare City and Cranborne Bullets midfielder Malvern Mudzuka, goalkeeper Blessing Mandimutsira, Innocent Zambezi and Billy Vheremu, formerly with CAPS United and Simba Bhora respectively.

Of the traditional giants, CAPS have done the best business, with the acquisition of Mutudza, former Warriors midfielders Tanaka ‘Kante’ Shandirwa and Kundai Benyu, as well as former FC Platinum left back Kelvin Mangiza to mention just to mention a few.

Renowned Dynamos fan Chris ‘Romario’ Musekiwa, is anticipating an exciting season.

“We look forward to yet another exciting season which I project will be more competitive than before. We have seen traditional giants Dynamos and CAPS United making signings whilst Bosso seem to have been doing midnight acquisitions or non at all but they always fight for honours,” reckons Musekiwa.

“The big three will definitely be gunning for the top accolades which are the championship and other knockout tournaments. We also have Manica Diamonds who buy a lot of players every season. Former Champions FC Platinum, Chicken Inn and Ngezi Platinum are also to be considered though they have been playing their cards close to their chests but surely they will have a big say in the league title race.

“Newly promoted and ambitious sides Scottland FC and MWOS ,the latter coming through ZPC Hwange ticket, have shown a lot of promise through to their well organized preparations.

“Scottland are Zambia to fine tune their big squad whilst MWOS were in Victoria Falls and the reigning champions Simba were in Polokwane for their preseason. That alone shows seriousness in terms of preparations.

“The newly promoted sides should set smart objectives and avoid putting themselves unnecessary pressure like targeting to win the title. If that happens it has to be a bonus. Scottland though are unpredictable given huge bonuses they pay and quality of players at their disposal, they can gun for the big one. The rest will fight for survival,” added Musekiwa.

Musekiwa urged the PSL to negotiate for a better sponsorship deal with Delta Beverages.

“We call upon PSL to negotiate for a more improved sponsorship deal from Delta as clubs are struggling with operational costs. In other countries, clubs get a percentage of operation costs from the main league sponsor. Nevertheless, we look forward to the most exciting league campaign in recent times,” said Musekiwa.

PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare, predicts an “exciting and highly competitive 2025 season.”

“Fans can look forward to an exciting and highly competitive 2025 season. With teams that have strong financial backing in the mix, we expect an even higher level of competition. However, football is not just about financial muscle, it’s about strategy, teamwork and the passion that drives the game,” said Bare.

“Our league has always been unpredictable, you cannot rule out any club, and there are always surprises so fans should expect thrilling matches, unexpected results and a season that keeps them engaged from start to finish,” she added.