Highlanders youngster moves to USA on football scholarship

Highlanders youngster Mayibongwe Ndlovu is moving to the USA on a football scholarship.

Ndlovu, who came through the development side, Bosso 90, before featuring for the senior team last season, will attend Coker University in South Carolina.

The 20-year-old earned the opportunity after taking part in a tryout that was held last year.

The Bulawayo giants posted on Facebook, saying: “We are delighted to announce that Mayibongwe has been awarded a prestigious football scholarship by Vision2Africa to attend Coker University in South Carolina, USA.

“This outstanding achievement will enable Mayibongwe to pursue his academic and athletic goals over the next four years.

“We extend our warmest wishes to Mayibongwe as he embarks on this exciting journey. May this opportunity unlock new possibilities and pave the way for a bright future in football and beyond.”

Pic Credit: Facebook/Highlanders