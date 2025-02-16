Marshall Munetsi given unfamiliar role on his EPL debut for Wolves

Marshall Munetsi was given an unfamiliar role on his English Premier League debut on Sunday.

Munetsi played in his first league match for Wolves in the 2-1 loss against Liverpool at Anfield Stadium.

The Warriors international played as a number 9 when he came on at the start of the second half.

He had a glorious chance coming on his way just four minutes after his introduction but was superbly denied by Reds keeper Alisson Becker in a 1-v-1 situation.

Munetsi had another attempt later on, but it went off target.

Despite playing as a centre striker, the natural midfielder dropped deep at some points to help ease the pressure at the back.

Here are some of his stats in the game: