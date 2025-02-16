Image Banner

Marshall Munetsi given unfamiliar role on his EPL debut for Wolves

6:29 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Marshall Munetsi was given an unfamiliar role on his English Premier League debut on Sunday.

Munetsi played in his first league match for Wolves in the 2-1 loss against Liverpool at Anfield Stadium.

The Warriors international played as a number 9 when he came on at the start of the second half.

He had a glorious chance coming on his way just four minutes after his introduction but was superbly denied by Reds keeper Alisson Becker in a 1-v-1 situation.

Munetsi had another attempt later on, but it went off target.

Despite playing as a centre striker, the natural midfielder dropped deep at some points to help ease the pressure at the back.

Here are some of his stats in the game:

Image Banner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

Copyright © Soccer24, 2025. All Rights Reserved
NEWS MATCHCENTRE VIDEOS