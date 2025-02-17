Breaking: Warriors to host Benin in Durban

The Group C Word Cup qualifier between Zimbabwe and Benin slated for next month, will be played at the Moses Mabida Stadium in Durban, ZIFA has announced.

Michael Nees’ charges, who are bottom of the group, will, will the home team for clash.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is delighted to announce that the Zimbabwe Senior Men’s National Team, the Warriors, will play their Matchday 5, Group C, FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Benin at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa,” said ZIFA in a statement.

“Originally, ZIFA had planned to host this fixture in Polokwane; however, following its allocation to Bafana Bafana in January, alternative venues had to be considered.

Johannesburg’s approved stadiums were unavailable due to rugby and other events, while Cape Town Stadium is undergoing pitch renovations. After an extensive search.

“Moses Mabhida Stadium emerged as the perfect venue – a world-class facility that has hosted top international matches and offers ideal conditions for our playing style.

“ZIFA is excited to bring the Warriors closer to their passionate supporters in Durban and across the region. We urge all Zimbabwean football fans to turn out in full force, paint the stands in yellow and green, and rally behind the team as they continue their quest for World Cup qualification.”