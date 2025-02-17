Mighty Warriors to leave for Angola today ahead of Women’s Afcon Qualifiers

The Zimbabwe women’s national team will leave the country today and travel to Angola for their first leg of the Women’s Afcon Qualifiers first round encounter.

The match will be played at the Estadio Joaquim Dinis in Luanda on Thursday this week.

The Mighty Warriors will have two days of training in the Angolan capital before playing their game.

Coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda named announced her final squad which includes Australia-based forward Yolanda Kanyai, and Emmaculate Msipa and Ruvimbo Mucherera, who both play in Israel.

Striker Rutendo Makore returns to the fold after a long absence.

Here is the travelling squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Vanessa Lunga, Precious Mudyiwa, Lindiwe Magwede.

DEFENDERS

Egness Tumbare, Sheila Antonio,

Purity Mugayi, Nobukhosi Ncube, Alice Moyo, Fortunate Ngocho.

MIDFIELDERS

Daisy Kaitano, Morelife Nyagumbo, Ennetty Chemhere, Natasha Ndowa, Danai Bhobho, Emmaculate Msipa, Mavis Chirandu, Shyline Dambamuromo.

STRIKERS

Christabel Katona, Rutendo Makore, Ethel Chinyerere, Yolanda Kanyai, Ruvimbo Mucherera.