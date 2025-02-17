SA: Nedbank Cup Quarter-Finals draw done

The South African Premier Soccer League has completed the quarterfinal draw for the Nedbank Cup.

Several Zimbabwean players will be playing in the round, including Marumo Gallants trio of Washington Arubi, Daniel Msendami and newly signed forward Junior Zindoga.

SuperSport United will have Terrence Dzvukamanja and Nokutenda Mangezi, while Mamelodi Sundowns will have Divine Lunga.

The PSL will announce the dates and venues for the fixtures in due course.

Nedbank Cup Quarter-Finals Draw:

Durban City FC v Marumo Gallants

Mamelodi Sundowns v Royal AM v Milford FC/Sekhukhune United

SuperSport United v Orlando Pirates

Stellenbosch FC v Kaizer Chiefs