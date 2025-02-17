ZIFA confirms details for Warriors game against Benin

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has announced the venue, kick-off time and date for the Warriors’ World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter against Benin.

The match will be played on Thursday 20 March at Moses Mabida Stadium in Durban, South Africa.

The game will happen on a neutral ground due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in Zimbabwe.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

General tickets have been set at R50.

The Warriors are winless in the campaign and anchor the group with two points.

ZIFA said: “The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is delighted to announce that the Zimbabwe Senior Men’s National Team, the Warriors, will play their Matchday 5, Group C, FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Benin at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa.

“Originally, ZIFA had planned to host this fixture in Polokwane; however, following its allocation to Bafana Bafana in January, alternative venues had to be considered. Johannesburg’s approved stadiums were unavailable due to rugby and other events, while Cape Town Stadium is undergoing pitch renovations.

“After an extensive search, Moses Mabhida Stadium emerged as the perfect venue – a world-class facility that has hosted top international matches and offers ideal conditions for our playing style.

“ZIFA is excited to bring the Warriors closer to their passionate supporters in Durban and across the region. We urge all Zimbabwean football fans to turn out in full force, paint the stands in yellow and green, and rally behind the team as they continue their quest for World Cup qualification.”