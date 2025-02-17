Zim players based abroad round-up

Marshall Munetsi was given an unfamiliar role on his English Premier League debut on Sunday.

Munetsi played in his first league match for Wolves in the 2-1 loss against Liverpool at Anfield Stadium.

The Warriors international featured as a number 9 when he came on at the start of the second half.

He had a glorious chance coming on his way just four minutes after his introduction but was superbly denied by Reds keeper Alisson Becker in a 1-v-1 situation.

In the English Championship, Andy Rinomhota retained his place in the Cardiff City XI but was given a midfield role in their 1-1 draw against Bristol City.

Rinomhota had been playing as a right-back in the previous game. He featured for sixty-three minutes in the latest game.

Marvelous Nakamba started in Luton Town XI that lost 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday.

The Zimbabwean midfielder played for seventy-six minutes before he was subbed off.

Tawanda Chirewa picked his second successive Man of the Match award at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Chirewa was named Huddersfield’s best player in 2-1 win over Barnsley in the English League One.

The Zimbabwean international started in the match and played as a winger until the 68th minute when he was subbed off after picking a slight knock.

Reading’s Tivonge Rushesha was an unused substitute in their 2-1 win over Rotherham.

In the Belgian Pro League, Bill Antonio registered his first assist of the season for KV Mechelen on Sunday.

The Warriors international started in the 1-0 win against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and played as a winger for sixty-four minutes.

The 22-year-old also recorded two chances, that included a tenth-minute beautiful volley, that was superbly saved by the keeper.

In the South African Nedbank Cup, Junior Zindoga was named the Man of the Match after scoring the solitary goal in Marumo Gallants’ 1-0 win over AmaZulu.

The goal opened his scoring account at club following his arrival a few weeks ago.

Prince Dube was also on target for Yanga SC in their 6-1 win over KMC in the Tanzanian Premier League.