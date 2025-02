The venue for the Mighty Warriors’ home match against Angola has been named.

Zimbabwe will host their COSAFA rivals in the second leg of the first round encounter of Women’s Afcon Qualifiers.

The game will be played at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on 26 February.

The first leg encounter will be played at the Estadio Joaquim Dinis in Luanda on Thursday this week.

Meanwhile, the Mighty Warriors are arrived Angola bon Monday ahead of the first leg.