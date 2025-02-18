ZIFA announces appointments of members of ZIFA Standing Committees

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has announced the appointment of members to various committees tasked with overseeing different aspects of football development and administration in Zimbabwe.

The appointments include notible names such as former players Dickson Choto and Nomsa Moyo, Sharrif Mussa, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa.

Here are the Standing Committees:

ORGANISING COMMITTEE FOR ZIFA COMPETITIONS

• Thomas Marambanyika (Chairperson)

• Nabioth Magwizi (Vice Chair)

• Colonel Nthokoziso Moyo

• Nokutaba Manungo

• Rodwell Thabe

MARKETING & MEDIA COMMITTEE

• Kudzai Kadzombe (Chairperson)

• Ronald Moyo (Vice Chairperson)

• Chido Chizondo

• Trevor Jakachira

• Shylet F. Chikonyora

TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE (TDC)

• Tafadzwa Benza (Chairperson)

• Nhlanhla Dube (Vice Chairperson)

• Dr. S. Sibanda

• Dickson Choto

• Mrs. Muzvidziwa

REFEREES COMMITTEE

• Faith Mloyi (Chairperson)

• Munyaradzi Majoni (Vice )

• Jacob Kuuya

• Rusina Kuda Chiramba

• Makonese Masakadza

COMMITTEE FOR WOMEN FOOTBALL DEVELOPMENT

• Loveness Mukura (Chairperson)

• ZPSL representative (Vice )

• Lewis Muzhara

• James Shamuyarira Mupfudza

• Michelle Kwaramba

LEGAL & PLAYER STATUS COMMITTEE

• Alice Zeure (Chairperson)

• Keith Kachambwa (Vice )

• Hlabangana Ntandose

• Nyasha Munyuru

• Tafadzwa Mutowa

MEMBER ASSOCIATIONS COMMITTEE

• Davison Muchena (Chairman)

• Rumbidzai Muyambuki (Vice )

• Edward Chekure

• Francis Ntuta

• Phithias Shoko

FINANCE COMMITTEE

• Nqobile Magwizi (Provisional Chairman)

• TBA Institutional Representative (Vice )

• Kuziwa Nyabeze

• Lloyd Munhanga

• Fredson Moyo

FIRST INSTANCE BODY (FIB)

• Sharrif Mussa (Chairperson)

• Xolisani Gwesela (Vice )

• Francis Mabika

• Oswell Chakwanda

• Andrew Mugandiwa

CLUB LICENSING APPEALS

• Nomakhosi Sandi (Chairperson)

• Nyaradzo Maposa (Vice Chair)

• Leeroy Mudziwepasi

• Advocate Gift Madzoka

• Advocate Tawona Sibanda

AD HOC COMMITTEES COMMUNICATIONS COMMITTEE

• Hope Chizuzu (Chairperson)

• Elias Mambo (Vice Chairperson)

• Major Tikiwa

• Martin Matamisa

• Christine Midzi

HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE

• Oscah Nduwure (Chairperson)

• Mavis Gumbo (Vice Chair)

• Moses Maunganidze

• Martin Kweza

• Takunda Timbe

PROJECTS & INFRASTRUCTURE COMMITTEE

• Brighton Ushendibaba (Chairperson)

• Benjamin Chindima (Vice Chairperson)

• Nkosilathi Ncube

• Weston Jemwa

• Cassina Mwangara

AD HOC AFCON COMMITTEE

• Kennedy Ndebele (Chairperson)

• Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa (Vice Chair)

• Nomsa Moyo

• Desmond Ali

• Eddie Chivero

• Joel Gombera

STRATEGIC PLANNING & RESTRUCTURING

• Patience Dube (Chairperson)

• Hastings Makunda (Vice Chair)

• Wellington Mupandare

• Gilbert Saika

• Patrick Hill