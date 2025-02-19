Image Banner

Nakamba’s Luton Town facing relegation from championship

8:10 am
by The Soccer24 Staff

Warriors captain Marvelous Nakamba’s Luton Town are in great danger of being relegated from the English Championship.

The Hatters, who parted ways with former manager Rob Edwards last month as a result of the struggles, have had a below par campaign in the English second tier division after getting relegated from the Premier League last year.

Luton anchor the log standings with a paltry 27 points from 32 matches, having won just seven of those.

Their last victory in the Championship was a 2-1 victory over Derby County on December.

Luton face fellow strugglers Plymouth Argyle at Kenilworth Road tonight.

