New Nigeria coach might include uncapped youngsters in squad to face Zimbabwe in WCQs

Newly-appointed Nigeria head coach Éric Chelle is reportedly looking on roping in uncapped players ahead of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter against Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

The Super Eagles will travel to Rwanda first before hosting the Warriors during the March international break.

According to Score Nigeria website, most of the players on the list are young and the gaffer believes they will be the future of the Super Eagles.

The listed youngsters include Ethan Nwaneri (17, winger, Arsenal), George Ilenikhena (18, striker, AS Monaco), Victor Udoh (19, winger, Southampton), Ahmed Abdullahi (20, striker, Sunderland) and Kazeem Olaigbe (22, winger, Rennes).

Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (20, midfielder, Inter Milan), Samuel Edozie (21, winger, Anderlecht) and Tino Anjorin (23, midfielder, Empoli) complete the list.

Some of the players will have to formally apply to change their international eligibility.

The publication adds that Lille new striker Chuba Akpom and Josh Maja of West Bromwich Albion might return to the Super Eagles fold.

Meanwhile, Chelle, who was appointed as Nigeria coach last month, is expected to submit the preliminary list of 35 players to the technical department of the Nigeria Football Federation ( NFF), who will scrutinize it before letters of invitation will be sent out.