Playing Munetsi as a false number 9 was weird, claims Micah Richards

Former England and Manchester City defender Micah Richards believes it was weird for Warriors star Marshall Munetsi to be played as a false number 9 on his Premier League debut for Wolves, against Liverpool last Sunday.

Munetsi, who made a deadline day switch to Wolves from French top-flight side State de Reims, came on as second half substitute at Afield but was employed in a somewhat unfamiliar role upfront, in a contest which Liverpool eventually won 2-1.

Despite Munetsi doing well in that role and even having a big chance to score before he was brilliantly denied by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Richards, who is a pundit, insists the positioning of the Zimbabwean midfielder was odd.

“It’s weird because Munetsi sort of played as a number nine, a false nine,” Richards said on The Rest Is Football podcast.

“He was dropping in and then he was the furthest man forward. He’s actually a defensive midfielder but the manager really rates him. They had more energy in that second half,” added Richards.