Warriors goalkeeper Martin Mapisa announced at new club after leaving Dynamos

Warriors international Martin Mapisa has joined MWOS FC following his departure at Dynamos.

Mapisa has moved to the PSL newcomers after spending just a year at the Glamour Boys following his return from Spain.

MWOS announced his capture in a post on X, saying: “MWOS FC welcomes Martin Mapisa, our new goalie, from Dynamos FC who is ready to make his mark.

“We are excited to welcome Martin to the squad and look forward to seeing him between the posts.”

The transfer marks Mapisa’s second local top-flight club since returning from Spain last year.

The goalkeeper spent several years in the European country, playing for various lower-tier clubs.