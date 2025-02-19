William Manondo leaves CAPS United to join new club

CAPS United have announced the departure of William Manondo.

Manondo is leaving the Green Machine to join Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions Simba Bhora on a permanent transfer.

Manondo becomes the latest signing at Simba Bhora ahead of the new season.

Simba have so far snapped several stars such as Tonderai Mateyaunga, Carlos Mavhurume, Kelvin Gwao, Liberty Chakaroma, Trevor Mavhunga, Donald Mudadi and Never Tigere.

The Castle Lager Premiership title holders will play in the CAF Champions League next season.