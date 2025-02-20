Image Banner

FC Platinum unveil new signings including three players from Malawi

9:29 pm
by Soccer24 Team

FC Platinum have unveiled their new signings ahead of the new season.

The Platinum Boys have snapped up Malawian trio of defender Precious Phiri, striker Nickson Nyasulu and attacking forward Vincent Nyangulu.

The former champions have also added Thubelihle Jubane from Sheasham FC and Cory Black from Blanket Mine.

Other new signings ahead of the new season include James Nguluve, who has joined from Green Fuel FC and forward Claivert Tshuma from relegated Hwange.

Meanwhile, Darlington Dodo was confirmed as the new assistant coach a few weeks ago.

Image Banner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

Copyright © Soccer24, 2025. All Rights Reserved
NEWS MATCHCENTRE VIDEOS