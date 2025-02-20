FC Platinum unveil new signings including three players from Malawi

FC Platinum have unveiled their new signings ahead of the new season.

The Platinum Boys have snapped up Malawian trio of defender Precious Phiri, striker Nickson Nyasulu and attacking forward Vincent Nyangulu.

The former champions have also added Thubelihle Jubane from Sheasham FC and Cory Black from Blanket Mine.

Other new signings ahead of the new season include James Nguluve, who has joined from Green Fuel FC and forward Claivert Tshuma from relegated Hwange.

Meanwhile, Darlington Dodo was confirmed as the new assistant coach a few weeks ago.