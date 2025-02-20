Mighty Warriors suffer defeat in Angola in Women’s Afcon Qualifiers

Zimbabwe suffered a 2-1 defeat in Angola in the first leg of the first round encounter of the 2025 Women’s Afcon Qualifiers.

The Mighty Warriors conceded as early as in the first minute following a lapse of concentration.

Despite trailing in the early stages, the visitors quickly got back into the game and started dominating the pace.

The mounting pressure finally paid off on the quarter hour mark when Ruvimbo Mucherera’s beautiful first time shot found the back of the net.

The visitors went on to create more chances, but the hosts kept their defence tight.

The match went to the break with both teams tied at 1-1.

In the second half, Zimbabwe continued dominating the play but still conceded in the final quarter of the game.

Despite the spirited efforts to recover again, the Mighty Warriors remained behind until the final whistle.

The second leg will be played at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa on 26 February.

Zimbabwe are using a neutral venue due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in the country.