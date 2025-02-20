TV Info for Women’s Afcon Qualifiers game between Angola Zimbabwe

The Mighty Warriors will begin their Women’s Afcon Qualifiers this afternoon when they face Angola.

The national women’s team travelled to Angola on Monday ahead of the the first leg scheduled for the Estadio Joaquim Dinis (Estádio 22 de Junho) in Luanda.

Kick-off is at 5 pm Zimbabwean time/CAT.

According to a post by ZIFA, the match will be live on ZBC TV.

Meanwhile, speaking ahead of the game, Zimbabwe coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda gave an update of team’s preparations, saying:

“The response has been quite overwhelming, starting from back home when we had the local-based players as we started camp early.

“And when we arrived here, the foreign-based contingent joined in. We don’t have any challenge in terms of integrating the players…

“Basically, the team is ready, and there is a lot of teamwork. We are expecting to have a good game.”