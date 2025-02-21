Everything you need to know about UEFA Champions League R16, QF & SF draws

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League round of 16, quarter-final and semi-final draw will take place this afternoon.

The top eight sides in the league phase qualified automatically for the round of 16, where they are joined by the eight winners of the two-legged knockout phase play-offs.

Here is everything you need to know about the draw:

League phase top eight (seeded)

Arsenal (ENG)

Aston Villa (ENG)

Atleti (ESP)

Barcelona (ESP)

Inter (ITA)

Leverkusen (GER)

Lille (FRA)

Liverpool (ENG)

Knockout phase play-off winners (Unseeded)

B. Dortmund (GER)

Bayern München (GER)

Benfica (POR)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Feyenoord (NED)

Paris (FRA)

PSV (NED)

Real Madrid (ESP)

R16 Draw Procedure:

The clubs are paired based on their positions at the end of the league phase to form four seeded pairs (clubs in positions 1 and 2, 3 and 4, 5 and 6, 7 and 8).

The clubs in each seeded pair are drawn into one of two positions in the round of 16 against the relevant winner of the knockout phase play-offs, whose position was determined by the knockout phase play-off draw.

Four bowls are prepared for the draw, with the balls containing the names of each pair of seeded teams placed in the corresponding marked bowls according to the league rankings.

The draw allocates the side of the bracket for all the seeded teams, starting with the teams ranked 7/8 and finishing with the teams 1/2.

One ball is taken from the bowl containing the two relevant ranked teams (i.e. the teams ranked 7 and 8) and is opened to display the team. The first team drawn from this bowl is placed in their reserved spot on the silver side of the bracket (see bracket graphic below). The other seeded team of the pairing is then drawn and displayed, and allocated in the corresponding reserved spot on the blue side of the bracket (see below).

The same procedure is carried out with the remaining seeded teams.

In principle, the seeded clubs play the return leg at home.

Quarter-Finals Draw Procedure:

Four bowls are prepared for this draw, two for the silver side of the bracket and two for the blue side of the bracket. Each bowl contains two balls representing the winners of the round of 16 matches from one rung of the relevant side of the bracket, with the first silver bowl containing slips of paper marked ‘Winners R16 1’ and ‘Winners R16 2’ and the second silver bowl ‘Winners R16 3’ and ‘Winners R16 4’.

The first bowl on the blue side will contain slips of paper marked ‘Winners R16 5’ and ‘Winners R16 6’ and, finally, ‘Winners R16 7’ and ‘Winners R16 8’ in the second bowl on the blue side.

The draw starts by shuffling and then drawing the balls placed in the first bowl of the silver side of the bracket. The first ball drawn from this bowl indicates the team which will play the first match of the quarter-final at home, and the second ball the team which will play the return leg at home.

Semifinal draw Procedure:

Two bowls are prepared for this draw, one for the silver side of the bracket with balls containing slips of paper marked ‘Winners Q-F 1’ and ‘Winners Q-F 2’, and one for the blue side of the draw containing ‘Winners Q-F 3’ and ‘Winners Q-F 4’.

The draw starts by shuffling and then drawing the balls placed in the bowl for the silver side of the bracket. The first ball drawn indicates the team which will play the first match of the silver side semi-final at home, and the second ball the team which will play the return leg at home.

The procedure is repeated with the remaining bowl to complete the semi-final pairings.

Dates:

The dates for the remainder of the knockout phase are as follows:

Round of 16: 4/5 & 11/12 March

Quarter-finals: 8/9 & 15/16 April

Semi-finals: 29/30 April & 6/7 May

Final: 31 May (Munich)