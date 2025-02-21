Mighty Warriors arrive in SA ahead of their return fixture against Angola

The Zimbabwe national women’s team has arrived in South Africa ahead of their second fixture against Angola.

The Mighty Warriors are hosting the return leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.

The game is happening on a neutral ground due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in Zimbabwe.

The team flew straight to South Africa from Luanda, where they featured in the first leg and lost it 2-1 on Thursday.

The return fixture in Pretoria on 26 February will decide the winner, who will progress to the next stage of the qualifiers.