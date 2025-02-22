Dynamos beat Simba Bhora on penalties to lift 2025 Castle Challenge Cup

Chibuku Super Cup winners Dynamos and Castle Lager Premiership champions Simba Bhora clashed in the 2025 Castle Challenge Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The game marked the beginning of the 2025 football season in the country.

Dembare, who lost last year’s edition to Ngezi Platinum Stars, lifted the cup for the first time after winning 5-3 on penalties.

The match had ended 1-1 after the extra time.

The start of the first half saw both teams taking chances to attack.

The league champions came close in the 26th minute but Webster Tafa’s header went just inches over the bar.

The Glamour Boys also had their share of decent opportunities in the first half with the biggest one coming after the half hour mark when Elton Chikona failed to convert in a 1-v-1 situation with the keeper.

Just three minutes into the second half, Simba finally took their chance and scored through Isheanesu Mauchi’s header to break the deadlock.

Dynamos kept on threatening and were award a penalty on the hour, but Valentine Kadonzvo sent his kick off target.

After several failed attempts to get the equaliser, Dembare finally got the breakthrough on minute 87 through Clive Mandivei.

The Zvishavane side launched a quick response and almost grabbed a late winner but William Manondo’s goal was disallowed for an offside.

The ninety minutes ended with both teams tied at 1-1 and also nothing separated them after the extra time.

In the penalties, Dynamos converted all of their five kicks, while Simba missed the fourth one as the shootout finished 5-3 in favour of the the 2024 Chibuku Super Cup winners.