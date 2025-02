Former Dynamos and CAPS United players have been invited to play in the legends tournament in Malawi.

The former stars will travel to Malawi for the event which is named the Premier Bet International Legends Cup.

The tournament will be hosted by the legends team of Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers.

The matches will be played at Kamuzu Stadium on the weekend of 1-2 March 2025.

The legends cup was introduced last year by Bullets and Wanderers and will be in its second edition this year.