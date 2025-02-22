Simba Bhora, Dynamos clash in Castle Challenge Cup

The domestic Premiership champions, Simba Bhora, and Chibuku Super Cup winners, Dynamos, will contest for the Castle Challenge Cup this afternoon at Rufaro.

The spotlight will be on Simba Bhora, who are expected to dismantle Dynamos with ease, as has been the case since 2017, when the team that wins the Castle Lager Premiership has gone on to win this Cup.

This will be Dynamos’ second attempt in a row, having lost last season to Ngezi Platinum.

The odds are not in favor of Dynamos upsetting Simba Bhora, as they have spent almost nothing during the transfer window.

The trials they conducted resulted in the signing of players who are expected to perform miracles this afternoon, but their recruitment process has not inspired hopes of challenging for the championship this campaign.

Most of the players recruited by Dynamos’ coach, Lloyd Chigowe, were let go by their previous clubs.

Dynamos have signed Kibaki Dhlamini, Blessing Dziwo, Tafadzwa Taurai, Leroy Mavhunga, Enesio Perezo, and Telmore Pio, while Devon Chafa and Jaure are also said to have rejoined the club.

However, they have lost several key players, including Frank Makarati, Isa Sadiki, Emmanuel Paga, Tanaka Shandirwa, Donald Mudadi, Emmanuel Ziocha, Martin Mapisa, Ansa Botway, and Sydney Urikhob.

In contrast, Simba Bhora, who some believe are looking more dangerous than they were last season, have roped in Liberty Chakoroma, Mudadi, Ziocha, Blessed Ndereki, Tonderai Mateyaunga, Carlos Mavhurume, Never Tigere, William Manondo, and Travor Mavhunga.

They have also lost players to Scotland, including Walter Musona, Vasili Kawe, Talbert Shumba, Mthokozisi Msebe, and Tichaona Chipunza.

FC Platinum dominated this Cup before Ngezi Platinum joined the party last season.

Highlanders, Bulawayo Chiefs, Harare City, Triangle United and Dynamos have all tried to get their hands on this Cup after winning the country’s flagship knockout competition but with no success.