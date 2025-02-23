Wolves coach praises on Marshall Munetsi after full EPL debut

Wolves coach Vitor Pereira has heaped praise on Marshall Munetsi after making his full English Premier League debut on Saturday.

Munetsi, who joined the club a few weeks ago, started in the 1-0 win against Bournemouth and played until the 67th minute.

The Zimbabwean midfielder assisted the the solitary which was scored by Cunha.

The 28-year-old played as a box-to-box midfielder. He won six of nine ground duels, while completing five out of eight aerial duels.

Speaking after the match, as cited on Wolves website: “What I’m asking him is to help the team as a midfielder and to appear from the back into the box.

“And he has again a situation to score, and it was not today, but every time he appears there he has a chance to score.

“But what I like in this player is the guy is the player that can miss a goal in the opponent’s box and then after 30 seconds, he is defending in our box.

“This is what we wanted when we look for him. We wanted to find a physical midfielder who can support the other two midfielders.”