Prince Dube is now leading the scoring chart in the Tanzanian Premier League after netting another goal for Young Africans SC on Sunday.

Dube scored in Yanga SC’s 5-0 win over Mashujaa FC .

The strike placed him on eleven goals, one clear at the top of the top of the scoring chart.

Fellow teammate Clement Mzize follows in second with ten goals.

The Warriors international joined Yanga at the start of the season after terminating his deal with Azam.