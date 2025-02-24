Image Banner

Watch: Knowledge Musona scores a top class free kick to end goal drought

7:53 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Knowledge Musona returned to the score-sheet for his Al Okhdood side on Monday.

Musona netted a beautiful free-kick in the 3-1 loss against Al Fetah in the Saudi Pro League.

The Zimbabwean forward netted the set-piece on the half hour mark to bring the game on level.

Okhdood went on to concede twice in second half to lose the match 3-1.

Musona now has five goals in twenty league appearances this season.

