Watch: Knowledge Musona scores a top class free kick to end goal drought

Knowledge Musona returned to the score-sheet for his Al Okhdood side on Monday.

Musona netted a beautiful free-kick in the 3-1 loss against Al Fetah in the Saudi Pro League.

The Zimbabwean forward netted the set-piece on the half hour mark to bring the game on level.

Okhdood went on to concede twice in second half to lose the match 3-1.

Wow 🤩

Musona scores the equalizer goal for Al-Okhdood ⚪️

pic.twitter.com/e2ivF2uAUD — All About SPL 🔔 🇸🇦 (@Saudifutbol) February 24, 2025

Musona now has five goals in twenty league appearances this season.