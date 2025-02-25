Nigeria suffer injury setback ahead of Warriors clash

Nigeria have suffered an injury setback ahead of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter against Zimbabwe next month.

The Super Eagles will host the Warriors on 24 March but could miss the services of Semi Ajayi.

Ajayi sustained an injury on Saturday in West Brom’s 2-0 win over Oxford United just weeks after recovering from another setback.

The defender had missed four months of action due to a hamstring issue.

After starting in his second match since his return, the Super Eagles star seemed to have suffered a relapse and was subbed off just moments before the half time.

Ajayi will undergo further tests to ascertain the extent of the injury and how long he will spend on the treatment table.