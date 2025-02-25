Zimbabwean striker Munyaradzi Mwakanya joins new club in Poland

Zimbabwean striker Munyaradzi Mwakanya has joined a new club in Poland.

Mwakanya, 21, has been signed by Wisła Kraków on a permanent transfer following a successful two-week trial stint.

The Chipinge-born forward, who was spotted during a cup game, will be playing for Wisla’s reserve team after signing a short-term contract until June 2025 with an option to extend it.

The Polish club announced on their website: “Munyaradzi Mwakanya is moving to Reymont on a permanent transfer from Pogoń Kraków. The contract signed with the player will be valid until June 30, 2025, with the option of extending it for another season.”

The statement continues: “As part of the Polish Cup organized by the Małopolska Football Association, he recorded 4 appearances, in which he scored 5 goals. The semi-final of this competition proved to be a turning point for him, where in the match against the reserves of Wisła Kraków he presented himself from a very good side, attracting the attention of the training staff of the White Star.

“Since 10th February the player has been on tests in Wisła Kraków. During the preparations he was given the chance to play in friendly matches, in which he confirmed his skills, determination and potential for further development.”

Mwakanya has never played top-flight football in Zimbabwe. He was scouted by Pogon Krakow and joined the club in 2022 while playing for Stamina Football Academy in Chipinge.

He also played for CM Academy prior to his move to Stamina Football Academy.