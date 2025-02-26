Mighty Warriors crash out of Women’s Afcon Qualifiers despite beating Angola in second leg

Mighty Warriors have crashed out of the 2026 Women’s Afcon Qualifiers despite winning 2-1 against Angola in the second leg of the first round encounter played in Pretoria, South Africa.

Zimbabwe needed a victory with at least two-goal margin to win the encounter and progress to the next round.

First half goals from Ethel Chinyerere and Christabel Katona put them on course towards the victory.

However, the hosts conceded in the second half to end the encounter on a 3-3 aggregate draw.

This forced the game into the penalties and Zimbabwe lost the shootout 5-4 after keeper Lindiwe Magwede missed the fifth kick.

Angola will now play Madagascar in the final qualifying round.